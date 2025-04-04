Live
- Markets trim early loss as pharma stocks hog limelight
- Hyd records 4 mn sft of office space leasing in Jan-Mar
- Stormy Budget session adjourned
- Universities, Highways bills passed after marathon debate
- Kerala agri minister visits natural farming fields in NTR, Guntur district
- Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project
- Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported
- Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill
- Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta
- ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025’ to strengthen India-US military ties
BJP MLA delegation meets Union Ministers
Highlights
Hyderabad: BJP MLAs from the state, led by A Maheshwar Reddy, met Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu at the Parliament House in Delhi on Thursday. During this meeting, the BJP MLAs submitted a memorandum to Minister Gadkari regarding the national highways in the joint Adilabad district. They also discussed the establishment of an airport in Adilabad with Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Those who attended the meeting included Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, Mudhol MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patil, and Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu.
