BJP MLA delegation meets Union Ministers

Hyderabad: BJP MLAs from the state, led by A Maheshwar Reddy, met Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Civil...

Hyderabad: BJP MLAs from the state, led by A Maheshwar Reddy, met Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu at the Parliament House in Delhi on Thursday. During this meeting, the BJP MLAs submitted a memorandum to Minister Gadkari regarding the national highways in the joint Adilabad district. They also discussed the establishment of an airport in Adilabad with Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Those who attended the meeting included Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, Mudhol MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patil, and Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu.

