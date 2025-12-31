Strive for 100% results in SSC exams, teachers told

Vijayawada: NTR District Educational Officer (DEO) L Chandrakala directed teachers to focus on ‘D’ grade students and strive to achieve 100 per cent results in the forthcoming SSC Public Examinations. She also urged the teaching staff, alumni, and local public representatives to work collectively for school development and ensure regular student attendance.

The DEO conducted a surprise inspection at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Nunna, near Vijayawada, on Tuesday. During the visit, she verified student attendance records and reviewed the marks students had secured in recent examinations. She interacted with students who had scored low marks in several subjects in the presence of concerned teachers and personally assessed their Telugu language proficiency.

Later, Chandrakala held a staff meeting and issued necessary instructions regarding preparations for the upcoming Class X public examinations. She also planted a sapling on the school premises as part of the green initiative.

While appreciating the maintenance of the school, the DEO expressed concern over the frequent absenteeism of nearly 30 to 50 students. She instructed the School Management Committee (SMC), alumni, and teachers to work together to improve attendance. If required, teachers should visit students’ homes with public support and ensure their return to school, she said. She enquired with Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad about the school’s performance in previous years and expressed satisfaction. However, she stressed that Nunna ZPHS must secure 100 per cent pass results in the SSC examinations this year. She also appreciated donors and alumni for their generous contributions towards school development.

High School first in-charge Gopinath, staff secretary P Nageswara Rao, SMC chairman G Kumar, Old Students’ Association representative Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, and others were present.