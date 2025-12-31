No traffic woes on Hyd-Vijayawada NH this Sankranti!

Hyderabad: Determined to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for lakhs of people heading home for Sankranti, the Telangana government has drawn up a comprehensive traffic management plan for National Highways, with special focus on the busy Hyderabad–Vijayawada corridor. Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that vehicular movement is expected to cross one lakh vehicles a day from January 8. The minister instructed all the departments to remain on full alert three days before and three days after Sankranti.

Heavy vehicle movement will be restricted during the peak days, and no lane closures or major roadworks will be permitted during the festival rush. To ensure smooth flow of vehicles, Komatireddy said that all ongoing works on the highways would be stopped during the daytime, while construction material, debris and machinery are to be cleared completely before the festive rush begins.

All lanes on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway must remain open, he said, stressing that traffic should not be allowed to halt at any point. Highlighting public convenience, the minister said that he has written to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking toll fee exemption during the Sankranti period, when lakhs of people travel across the state.

“If necessary, I will personally meet the Union Minister. The state is even ready to bear nominal payments at toll plazas to facilitate free flow of traffic,” he said, adding that toll-free movement would prevent bottlenecks and long queues.

Minister Komatireddy said he would also personally inspect traffic conditions on a motorcycle, beginning with Toopranpet and Abdullapurmet, and closely monitor congestion-prone stretches such as LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Panama Godown and the Ramoji Film City area. Officials were directed to immediately address long-pending traffic issues at Choutuppal, Narketpally, Kattangur, Peddakaparthy, Gundrampally and Tekumatla, remove road encroachments and complete patch works without delay.

A dedicated incident management control room will function round the clock, with 108 ambulances, medical teams, cranes and route patrol vehicles on standby. Special arrangements are also being planned to ensure smooth travel for devotees heading to the Medaram Jatara in January.