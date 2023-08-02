BJP MLA Raghunandan slams CM KCR

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Dubbaka assembly constituency M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over CM KCR's visit to neighbouring Maharashtra State. Speaking on the issue, he said instead of going to flood-hit Moranchapalli village, which was damaged by the recent floods, the Chief Minister went to Maharashtra. “The people of Moranchapalli are in a poor condition. They said they were struggling to find food to eat,” he added.

Talking about the decision of the State Cabinet to expand the Hyderabad metro rail, he alleged that in nine years, the State government had not been able to complete the pending 5.5-km metro line to the old city. He criticised that the CM has no other focus other than votes and seats. Stating that the State government has formed a committee for the development of Kademproject and got the report, he said it was unfortunate that the ministers do not have time to look into the Kadem project and added that the Chief Minister does not have 30 per cent funds for the development of the Kadem project.

Talking about conduct of the back to back competitive exams in the State, he alleged that in a month, three types of tests were going to be conducted to play with the lives of the unemployed. He said they thought a decision on the change in the dates of conducting the exams would be taken at the cabinet meeting but added that their hopes were dashed by the State government.