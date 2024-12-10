Live
Just In
BJP MLA Venkataramana Reddy Files Complaint Against Five Real Estate Companies
Kamareddy BJP MLA Venkataramana Reddy has lodged a formal complaint with HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath, urging action against five real estate companies allegedly involved in illegal encroachments and constructions on water bodies in Hyderabad.
Speaking to the media after meeting Commissioner Ranganath at the HYDRA office, Reddy highlighted that these companies have been seizing lakes and engaging in unauthorized constructions. He emphasized that he had raised this issue two months ago and accused the government of inaction despite clear evidence.
The MLA criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Deputy Chief Minister, alleging that their statements indicated a lack of intention to act against these encroachments. "Ten days after I raised the issue, the CM announced that the government would not interfere with constructions that have received permissions. Who granted these permissions, and why are no actions being taken against them?" questioned Venkataramana Reddy.
Reddy warned that he would bring up the matter in the Legislative Assembly and called for strict action against the officials and ministers responsible for granting illegal permissions. He demanded the introduction of a new "Land Grabbing Act" to prevent further encroachments and ensure accountability.
The BJP leader also warned the government of public backlash if reforms to curb land grabbing are not implemented. "If the government fails to act, we will take this matter to court. The people will hold leaders accountable. The fall of the real estate sector is not a major concern compared to the protection of public resources," he remarked.
Venkataramana Reddy urged immediate action against the five companies and the officials backing them, calling for stronger laws to safeguard land and water bodies from encroachment.