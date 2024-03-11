BJP neta Komaraiah refutes reports of joining BRS

Hyderabad: BJP state leader Malka Komaraiah on Sunday dismissed the reports of him joining the BRS party and fighting as a BRS candidate from the Malkajgiri parliament constituency in the ensuing elections.

Terming the reports baseless, he said that he had got a call from both the Congress and BRS assuring Malkajgiri ticket to contest in the ensuing LS elections. However, "I have no intention of changing the BJP party," he added.

He further clarified that he had come into politics and joined the BJP with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vikasit Bharat vision and vowed to remain in the BJP. Komaraiah said that he had sought for a ticket to contest from the Malkajgiri parliament constituency. However, he could not get the ticket due to unavoidable circumstances. But, "I am not disappointed with the decision of the party high command and will continue to work for bringing Modi for the third term as the Prime Minister of the country as a disciplined soldier of the party," he reiterated.