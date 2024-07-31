BJP OBC Morcha protests against non-allocation of adequate funds in Budget

BJP OBC Morcha, protest, BC Declaration, Kamareddy, Congress, Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha on Tuesday staged a protest before the Hyderabad Collectorate demanding the Congress-led State government to implement its BC Declaration released in Kamareddy before the State Assembly elections.

BJP OBC Morcha state president Anand Goud and treasurer Shanti Kumar who led the protest programme criticised the Congress for doing great injustice to the BCs in the budget introduced in the State Assembly for the financial year 2024-25.

The duo alleged that the Congress which won in the State Assembly elections on lies is trying to avoid implementation of its BC declaration released in Kamareddy. The OBC Morcha leaders said that the Congress has promised to increase the existing BC reservations in the local bodies from 23 to 42 per cent. But, it has not delivered on its promise. Similarly, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Sub-Plan promised to allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually. But, the proposed budget Congress has failed to deliver on its promise. It had also promised to provide Rs 10 lakh unsecured and interest-free loans to the BC youth to start small businesses and for higher

education.

The OBC Morcha leaders warned the government that the BJP would intensify its fight until the Congress government in the State fulfills its promises made to the BCs. The protestors submitted a representation highlighting their demands.