BJP sets 529-day Kalvakuntla countdown for TRS downfall

Hyderabad: With five days to go for the National Executive to be held here which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as BJP-ruled CMs and other top leaders of the party, the state unit has set up a Kalvakuntla countdown board in the party office.

The board says, '529 days to go' for the downfall of the TRS government with a tagline 'Salu Dora Selavu Dora' (Enough Ruler, Bye Ruler).

The party has also come up with a website selavudora.com with pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and a link asking people to register supporting the campaign.

The BJP will have such display boards in all the BJP party offices in the state. They will be running scrolls of the pre-poll promises made by TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. This will remind people about the unfulfilled promises of the TRS chief, BJP state leaders said. These boards would also be made visible in all the public meetings of the party wherever they are held according to party in-charge Tarun Chugh during a press conference here on Saturday.

Tarun Chug said, "The party workers would take these boards to the people and also are meant to remind the chief minister 'KCR Saheb Gaddi Khali karo... BJP will come into power after 529 days." Along with this, the party leaders would also take up physical campaign highlighting the failures and the family rule of the TRS in every village during the Praja Sangram Yatra of state BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay, he said.

"KCRji has shown a dream of Bangaru Telangana but made the family Bangaru. No section is happy and feels suffocated. They feel they have been deceived. All those who were opposed to separate states were enjoying power in the TRS government," he said.