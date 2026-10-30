BJP slams Cong over protest seeking spl trains for Delhi rally

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Thursday criticised the Congress-led Opposition for staging a dharna near Rail Nilayam, the South Central Railway headquarters in Secunderabad, a day before seeking special trains to ferry its workers to New Delhi for the November 1 rally.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson NV Subash questioned the Opposition’s understanding of railway procedures, pointing out that booking special trains requires advance planning and compliance with prescribed formalities. “How can a party that ruled the country for six decades claim ignorance of the basic procedures for booking special trains? Such requests must be routed through designated Indian Railways channels, including IRCTC’s Full Tariff Rate (FTR) facility, with the requisite advance notice and approvals,” he said. Subash alleged that the protest was another attempt by Congress and its allies to create a political controversy and blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by suggesting that they had directed the Railways to reject the request.

He also expressed concern over the reported impact of repeated political agitations in the national capital on traders during the festive season.