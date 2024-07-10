BJP stands solidly behind the unemployed: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender said that BJP has started a war for the poor, supports the agitation of the unemployed youth and is working hard to win a great number of seats in the ensuing local body elections.

Addressing at a meeting in his constituency on Tuesday, he said, "It hurts to see the hell the unemployed are going through. The entire student community and the unemployed is feeling disillusioned with the Congress government within these six months. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's governance is run contrary to what it had said. The Congress promised to release a job calendar and fill all the 2 lakh vacant government jobs. There is unrest among the unemployed. The educated unemployed youth in the state have declared war on Revanth Reddy's government. They are asking to give a gap between one recruitment test and another. But they are taken to police stations for demanding it. This government is not paying attention to the fact of how the unemployed youth are suffering,” he added.

Taking strong exception to officials demolishing houses after 30 to 40 years on the pretext of assigned and wakf lands, he said, the BJP has started a war for the poor. "I warn the officials acting like puppets in the hands of their political bosses and forgetting to act as per the laws in force,” he said.

He reminded that officials get their salary from taxes paid by people. “Don't forget that people gave you the jobs you got. Acting like slaves to the political bosses and acting at their behest against the poor and common people is not good on your part,” he pointed out. He asked them to recall how many such officials had to go behind bars while working under former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's regime and after that in the BRS regime.

"If you do Gulamgiri, then be prepared to face the consequences in the future," he warned the officials.

Eatala said that the BJP's rank and file is working hard to win all ward member seats in the ensuing local body elections. “The days are near when the dream of BJP workers, who have been watching with strained eyes for 40 years, will come true. BRS has become irrelevant. There is no other CM like Revanth Reddy who earned so much anger and anti-incumbency within six months of coming to power. The BJP will be the ruling party in the state assembly in the coming days, and it will come to power in Telangana in next state assembly elections."