BJP threatened ED raids against me, says MLA Rohit Reddy

Hyderabad: The political war between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified ahead of the Munugodu by-polls after TRS leaders alleged that BJP lured its four MLAs by offering 100 crores each. According to the sources, the police registered a case against three persons after receiving a complaint from TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy.



In the complaint, MLA Rohit Reddy mentioned that BJP offered him Rs 100 crore to leave TRS and asked to bring other MLAs into the party by bribing them with Rs 50 crore each. He further alleged that the BJP threatened him with criminal cases and ED raids if they deny joining the BJP.