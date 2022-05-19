BJP to form 34,000 booth committees with 6.8 lakh members: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday kick-started the formation of 34,000 booth committees. The process was formally launched by completing two booth committees in the Vemulawada Assembly constituency.

Addressing after forming the two booth committees, the Karimnagar MP said 20 members belonging to the area of booth committee will be appointed as members. In all 6.8 lakh members will be appointed in all 34,000 booth committees. He said the party is thinking to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi once the process of formation of all booth committees is completed.

Sanjay Kumar said the Praja Sangrama Yatra has made BJP the only alternative to the ruling TRS in the State. However, it is focusing on strengthening the party from booth level. As part of the exercise, the process of appointing presidents of booth committees has been completed. It is now followed up with the appointment of members.

The State BJP chief interacted with presidents of two polling booths in Sriramnagar (Fhazilnagar) in Vemulawada and appointed members of committees.

He said that only those who can allocate time for strengthening the party would be made members of booth committees.

Besides, they should be voters of the booth. "Those who are not living in the area of polling booth and people who are not related to the polling booths will not be appointed members of booth committees," he added.

It was also decided to take the BJP policies and schemes to doorstep of people through the Sakti Kendras of the party. Accordingly, stickers containing party policies, pictures of Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, State BJP chief Bandi, the district, mandal, Sakti Kendra and booth committee presidents will be displayed.

Bandi also decided to chalk out action plans to form 'Panna Committee' for every two pages of the voter' list.

Every three booth committees will also have a Sakti Kendra in charge, to constitute, and oversee the performance of the booth committees.

He said this would help in smooth passing of directives of the State and district committees down to the booth level and strengthen the party from the grassroots and to prepare for elections.

Earlier, Bandi visited Renuka Yellamma temple in Vemulawada and performed special puja.