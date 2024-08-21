BJP to hold meet on membership drive

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs and MLC are slated to meet on Wednesday to chalk out a plan at a state-level workshop for the party’s membership drive.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy will preside over the meeting and Vijaya Rahtkar, BJP National Secretary will be the chief guest.

MP, BJP OBC Morcha National President, BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman, MP and BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP National General Secretary & Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, AVN Reddy, MLC, BJP Legislative Council Leader, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, BJLP Leader, Eatala Rajender, MP BJP National Executive Member, Garikapati Mohan Rao, BJP National Executive Member and BJP National Leaders, BJP State Office Bearers, MPs, MLAs and others will participate.