BJP will score hat trick in losing deposit in Dubbaka, says T Harish Rao

Hyderabad : Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the BJP was sure to make a hat-trick in losing deposit in the Dubbaka Assembly constituency.

The Minister was addressing during an election campaign at Dommata village in Daultabad mandal on Tuesday. He said that the BJP leaders were enacting dramas in Dubbaka as they were afraid of losing the election.

Harish Rao said that Telangana was achieved after 14 years of struggle by TRS under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao. Telangana did not receive any benefit even during the Congress and BJP governments at the Centre.

Harish Rao said that the drinking water problem in the State was solved by CM KCR and not by Congress or BJP. People know better as to which party has developed Telangana, said the Minister. The BJP is in power in 17 States does it provide free electricity to farmers in any of the States nor does the Congress.

Stating that the 1,338 farmers in Dommata received Rs 5,000 per acre for the rainy season crop, the Minister said they will receive another installment of Rs 5,000 per acre after Diwali.

The Minister urged women in Dubbaka to teach a lesson to the BJP leaders.

He said that both the BJP and Congress party candidates were here to get defeated. The BJP is slated to lose deposit for the third time. The money was caught from the relatives of BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao.

"The money was kept at the father in laws house only to distribute to the voters. If the money does not belong to the BJP candidate why the BJP leaders rushed towards Siddipet," said Harish Rao.