BJP will throw corrupt behind bars-Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan

Hyderabad: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said those who commit corruption have to go behind bars.

Addressing the Ganga Putra (fishermen)meeting here on Sunday, without taking the name of BRS MLC K Kavitha, she said “Now it will be the turn of Telangana”. "Whoever commits corruption will go behind bars. Those involved in corruption and looting people's money will have to go behind bars," further, she asked whether PM Modi was doing wrong in doing it? She said the country was plugged with corruption and scams before 2014.

The perception of India then was a country of scams. But, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is marching on the development trajectory, and perceived everything is possible under Modi, she added.