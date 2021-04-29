Blaming BJP for everything baseless: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao charged that the single point agenda of all opposition political parties in the country and in the State is to blame the Centre and BJP for everything.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rao said the opposition political parties have a complaint that BJP is campaigning vigorously and working hard even in the time of Covid-19. Calling the opposition parties accusing BJP were illiterate and juvenile in knowing how the democratic process works in the country and Telangana.

He said that it was the Election Commission in the State which conducts the elections. "Do you expect that the BJP sit at home and not campaign," he asked. Rao said that it was not the BJP who asked for elections. In fact, it was the BJP that had on several occasions submitted representations to the State Government and the SEC and the State Governor, to rethink conducting elections in the wake of the second wave of Covid. But, it was the SEC that had decided the schedule and "we do see the State Government behind this plot. Because, it does not want to see the BJP impact on the future elections," adding, he asked, "who are you blaming. Is it not myopic, selective to blame BJP. How selective you are."

The Congress at the national level and the TRS at the State level were blaming the BJP. The BJP was only going to seek votes from the people only after the election schedule was announced by the State Election Commission. People understand this kind of petty politics and it will rebound and it will be a self-goal, he said.