Blood donation camp held in Meerpet

Meerpet: BJYM leader Sandeep Yadav conducted a blood donation camp on the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on Friday. AS many as 95 members donated blood on the eve.

Former MLA of Uppal NVSS Prabhakar participated in the programme. P Ramesh, A Mahesh, P Naveen Yadav, DL Prasad, Gopal Reddy and others were present.