BlueDrop Enviro focuses on sustainable solution for water scarcity

Projects by BlueDrop Enviro

♦ National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Hakimpet

♦ Kanha Shanti Vanam

♦ NCD-Vivanta Central Court Apartments

♦ GITAM University, Hyderabad campus

♦ Deccan Cements Limited, Bhavanipuram

♦ Sids Farm, Tallapally

♦ ITC Bolarum

♦ Vignan University, Guntur campus

♦ Honda Scooters and Motorcycles, Bengaluru

Ongoing Projects

♦ Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd, Vithalpur, Ahmedabad

♦ R V Nirman Pvt Ltd, Karmanghat, Hyderabad

♦ Sri ASR Infra Projects, Hyderabad

♦ Vignan University, Veldurthy, Telangana

♦ Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Anantapur (AP) and Bathinda (Punjab)

Hyderabad: In the midst of increasing industrialisation and a growing population, India is witnessing significant pressure for land and water resources. Lack of effective sewage treatment remains a critical gap due to the challenges and expenses related to the management of wastewater. Individuals in various roles, such as business owners, industrialists, homeowners, developers, and property managers, are experiencing several difficulties in effectively treating and managing wastewater from their facilities.

The Hyderabad based BlueDrop Enviro is a sustainable green solutions environmental company entirely focused on the single objective of waste water treatment and has emerged as a pioneer in construction wetlands solutions in the world. It aims to solve the severe water scarcity problem that the entire world is grappling with. It invented solutions that are reliable, cost-effective, and environment friendly to address the issues of unsustainable treatment systems.

BlueDrop Enviro specialises in providing solutions to wastewater management through sustainable practices, which involves the construction of Sewage Water Treatment Plants (STP), Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP). Its STPs and ETPs have over 30 years of lifespan which has a significant bearing over conventional mechanical systems. The wetlands built by the company are proving to be effective, user friendly, and economical.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ganges Reddy, MD, and CEO, BlueDrop Enviro said, "Most of the residential complexes such as apartments, food and hospitality industries, schools and universities, and industrial establishments release the wastewater, and the systems deployed for the treatment of wastewater, are very conventional. They are not only capital intensive, but also it includes high operational and maintenance costs being involved." For instance, a system costing one crore rupees on the capital may end up costing up to five to six crore rupees in its lifecycle for a 15-year run.

Improperly disposed sewage creates unsanitary conditions and lack of hygiene leading to disease, odours, flies, mosquitoes and others. Eventually, this degrades residents' quality of life and hurts property values.

The technology introduced by BlueDrop Enviro is not only sustainable but also economical, it wants to expand its operations extensively in industrial wastewater treatment and build wetlands that reduce the operational cost for industries, according to Reddy. The organisation educates, assists and enables the communities and organisations to recreate nature based sustainable ways to revitalise the wastewater. BlueDrop works beyond the justification of lakes. Through their natural and organic treatment, they have time tested solutions for handling the massive pollution prevailing in water bodies. They can remediate lakes and water bodies of 1 acre to 1000 acres.

Recently, for its contribution in solving the challenges by developing and implementing low carbon, low energy, and easy to operate sewage water treatment systems, it was awarded 'Telangana State Industry Award' by the State government at the annual meeting hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on March 10.