BN Reddy Nagar Colony residents oppose mobile tower

BN Reddy Nagar: Residents of BN Reddy Nagar submitted a memorandum to LB Nagar TRS in-charge M Rammohan Goud on Monday, stating that a mobile network tower was being constructed on a house in BN Reddy Nagar Colony and that it would cause health issues to the residents. Goud assured that he would take the issue to the notice of officials concerned and ensure the construction of tower would be stopped.



Colony representatives Ashok Rao, Biksham Reddy, Bikshapathi, Narasimha Reddy, Raju, Prasad, Brahmaiah, Nirmala, Kamala, Kowsyala, Kalavathi, Suverna and others were present.