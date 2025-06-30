Bonalu festivities: Thousands throng Golkonda Fort

Hyderabad: The Golkonda Fort premises presented a vibrant and crowded scene on the first Sunday of the Ashada Masam Bonalu Festival, as a multitude of men, women, the elderly, and children flocked to the Sri Jagadambika Mahankali Temple to seek blessings.

From the early hours of Sunday, women were seen carrying ‘Bonam’ on their heads. Devotees were also observed preparing and sharing meals with their loved ones after offering their prayers to the goddesses. A major highlight at the Fort was the sight of Shivasattulu and Potharajus dancing energetically to the tunes of teenmar bands, captivating the crowds. While women in traditional saris carried Bonam in the morning, the entry of the Potharajus and Shivasattulu in the afternoon drew an even more massive crowd.

Devotees from various parts of the city brought ‘Tottelu’ to offer to the goddesses, often in grand processions led by Potharajus. As per tradition, the Kummari Sangham was given the honour of offering the first Bonam. The police faced a challenging time managing the large crowd entering the Fort on this inaugural Sunday. The water board provided drinking water packets to the devotees, ensuring their comfort. The puja on the first Sunday of the State festival concluded with great fanfare, and the festivities at the Fort will continue for the next three weeks before moving to other temples across the city.

The next significant dates for the Bonalu festival include the celebrations at Golkonda on 6 July, followed by festivities at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on 13 July, with the Rangam procession on the following Monday. In the Old City, Bonalu will be held on 20 July, followed by Rangam and a large, colourful procession. A week before the final Bonalu in the Old City, members of the famous Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee will take out their Ghatam procession on 13 July.

Meanwhile, the Kalyanotsavam of Sri Balkampet Yellamma will be held on 1 July adjacent to the temple, with the Ratholsavam procession scheduled for the following day, 2 July.