Book launch on Kaleshwaram project tomorrow

Hyderabad: A book ‘Kaleshwaram –Vastavalu Vakrikaranalu’ (Kaleshwaram- Facts and Distortions) written by the Telangana irrigation experts Sridhar Deshpande will be released by BRS senior leader T Harish Rao at 5 pm at Telugu University Auditorium on May 2.

“The book would be launched under the auspices of Telangana Vikasa Samithi,” said Samithi General Secretary Erroju Srinivas in a statement on Wednesday.