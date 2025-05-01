Live
Book launch on Kaleshwaram project tomorrow
Hyderabad: A book ‘Kaleshwaram –Vastavalu Vakrikaranalu’ (Kaleshwaram- Facts and Distortions) written by the Telangana irrigation experts Sridhar Deshpande will be released by BRS senior leader T Harish Rao at 5 pm at Telugu University Auditorium on May 2.
“The book would be launched under the auspices of Telangana Vikasa Samithi,” said Samithi General Secretary Erroju Srinivas in a statement on Wednesday.
