Bookings open for Aero Villas near RGIA

Hyderabad: Aasritha Group on Monday unveiled the model villa of its flagship project, Aero Villas, at Sathamrai Colony, Shamshabad.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Tanikella Bharani, renowned actor, along with Dr AVR Murthy, Chairman, Aasritha Group and others.

Nestled in the tranquil environs near to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Aero Villas is a gated community of meticulously designed luxury villas that blend modern aesthetics with timeless comfort. The newly inaugurated model villa offers visitors a glimpse into the elegant lifestyle that awaits future residents — where premium architecture meets thoughtful craftsmanship.

“Aero Villas is more than just a housing project; it’s an expression of refined taste and an elevated way of living,” said Tanikella Bharani.

With the launch of the model villa, bookings for Aero Villas are now officially open. Interested buyers and investors can schedule private tours and experience firsthand the luxury and lifestyle on offer.