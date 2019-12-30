Bowenpally: Christmas feast programme held at Cantonment play ground

Bowenpally: Cantonment ward member Jakkula Maheswar Reddy participated in the Christmas feast programme held at Cantonment play ground by BCCOC organizers of Christmas celebrations.

Pasters from different churches participated in the programme. Jeevaratnam Peter, BN Murthy, Prabhakar Rao, Yesudas, John Victor, Krupa Rao, Santha and others were present.