Boy adopts seven animals on 7th birthday

Hyderabad: On his seventh birthday, true animal lover Yuvaan S Hiremath adopted seven species of animals, including an African lioness (Adishna), a great Indian one-horned rhinoceros (Nanda), a crocodile, an owl, an ostrich, a wolf, and a lion-tailed macaque, for a period of one month. On Wednesday, he presented a cheque for Rs 75,000 to the director (FAC) and curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, for the adoption and welfare of these seven species of animals in the zoo.

Yuvaan S Hiremath, inspired by his parents, has made a remarkable gesture by adopting animals at the zoo. His birthday celebration sets a benchmark for the welfare of wild animals.

Speaking on the occasion with zoo officials, Yuvaan stated, “I was motivated by my parents, who are both wildlife enthusiasts and animal lovers. This sends a message that wildlife conservation is the responsibility of every citizen. Children should take initiative in wildlife conservation and can encourage parents to allocate funds for the welfare of animals."

Yuvaan thanked the management of Nehru Zoological Park for providing the opportunity for the animal adoption scheme, where individuals can adopt wild animals of their choice for a specific period of time. “I have chosen to adopt these animals according to my preference, and I am proud to have become the adopter of seven animals on my seventh birthday," he said.

The director (FAC) and curator of Nehru Zoological Park congratulated and thanked Yuvaan for adopting seven species of animals on his birthday.

The animal adoption scheme is attracting a growing number of citizens. Individuals can adopt any animal in the zoo for a period ranging from a single day to a maximum of one year. This can be done by either handing over a cheque or through our website, nzptgfd.telangana.gov.in, by making an online payment.

Upon payment, an instantly signed Memorandum of Understanding copy will be issued. Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, is registered under 80G and is also eligible for undertaking CSR activities (Registration number: CSR00074097).

Individuals, companies, or corporations can claim Income Tax exemption under Section 80G (2) and (5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, or donate funds under CSR.

Interested individuals/companies/corporate sectors can contact us on any working day for further information.