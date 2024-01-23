BRS Assembly constituencies review meetings from Feb 3

Hyderabad: After a series of preparatory meetings for the Lok Sabha segments, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would be taking up Assembly constituencies wise review meetings from the first week of February to analyse the recently concluded Assembly elections of the party.

The party felt that lack of coordination between the party and government led to the debacle in the polls held last year. Speaking at the preparatory meeting of Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that the meetings which started with Adilabad on January 3 were ending on Monday with Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. “Looking at the pattern of the last 16 meetings, the party rank and file have given courage to the party. The election campaign in Nalgonda seemed to be in our favour and there was no suspicion of defeat anywhere, but the election results were different,” said Rao, adding the party had won only in Suryapet.

The BRS leader cited multiple reasons for the party's defeat, emphasising the failure to counter social media propaganda that spread lies. Rama Rao urged party members to abandon apathy and inform the public about pre-election promises made by Congress leaders and their current actions. Alleging a ‘bonhomie' between Congress and BJP, revealed during the Nalgonda Municipality no-confidence vote, he accused Prime Minister Modi of using Revanth Reddy as a pawn. Rama Rao called on party leaders to expose the Congress and BJP nexus to the minority communities. Senior leader T Harish Rao asked the party leaders to keep their differences away and work for the victory of the party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that whoever

it may be, the mistakes should be corrected before it is too late.