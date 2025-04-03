BRS, BJP instigating students: Jupally

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao questioned those protesting against the Kancha Gachibowli lands as to why they were silent when the previous governments handed over the lands to private companies. Giving credit to the present government for saving the lands, he blamed the BRS and BJP for instigating the students.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, he reiterated that the State government has not taken any land from Hyderabad Central University. Rather, he stated that the government has successfully preserved 400 acres of land that could have been lost to private individuals. The Minister clarified that the 400 acres located in Survey Number 25 at Kancha Gachibowli does not belong to HCU.

He noted that the land had been legally reclaimed by a private entity that was involved in ongoing litigation. Nevertheless, the State government demonstrated its legal ownership of the land in court and ultimately secured it through a legal process. The presence of trees in an area that has been empty for two decades does not constitute a forest, he remarked.

The Minister noted that there are several misunderstandings concerning the land of University, and alleged that some forces are actively working to sow discord and confuse both students and the people for their own political interests.