BRS, BJP stage walkout over ‘HYDRA’

Hyderabad: The BRS and BJP staged a walkout on Thursday without supporting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill along with two other Bills including Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were passed without their support.

The Thursday Assembly session which continued till late in the night witnessed heated discussions over the Bill as the Opposition parties raised objections over the way the State government employed HYDRA. They said the demolitions resulted in fear among residents and fall in demand for real estate.

BRS MLA KP Vivekanand who highlighted the issues related to HYDRA also cited the pending caste census as the reason for party legislators staging a walkout without supporting the bill. BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy also cited HYDRA as the reason for party legislators staging walkout. Meanwhile, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin said the party was not supporting the Bill also citing the pending caste census. The party supported the other two bills.