BRS demands ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh

Hyderabad: Expressing shock over the death of 17 persons in the fire accident in a building at Gulzar Houz in Old City, the BRS leaders on Sunday demanded the State government to announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said he was extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the fire incident that took place at Gulzar Houz in Hyderabad Old City. “This tragic incident is very heartbreaking. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish those injured recover quickly,” said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader said that the State government should take responsibility and provide better treatment to the injured and make special arrangements. He directed the local party leaders to assist in relief measures. The government should take up a deep review on the reasons for frequent fire accidents and take steps to avoid such situations. He urged the government to announce adequate compensation to the affected families. He said that the fire safety measures need to be further strengthened in Hyderabad as well as in the Old City. Senior leaders T Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, B Vinod Kumar and others expressed grief over the death of 17 persons. He said that despite a series of fire incidents happening in the State and Hyderabad, the government is failing miserably to take pre-emptive action. The government is not following an advanced strategy to prevent fire accidents during summer, he said. “What sins have the common people committed to lose lives because of the laxity of the government,” he asked suggesting, the government to keep eyes open and immediately review the preparedness of the Fire Department.