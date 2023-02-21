BRS extends support to MIM in Hyderabad MLC elections under local bodies quota

BRS chief and CM KCR took a sensational decision on the MLC elections of Hyderabad local bodies to be held soon. It has been decided to give full support to the candidate of the ally MIM party in Hyderabad local body elections. Earlier, the MIM had requested that seat should be allotted to them and declare their support. To this extent, CM KCR discussed with party seniors and decided to give full support to the MIM candidate. The MLC elections, which are being held exactly one year before the general elections, have now become a hot topic.



Meanwhile, in Telangana, elections are going to be held for two MLC seats with one each in Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar under Teachers category and Hyderabad local bodies. Polling will be held on March 13. Counting of votes will be held on March 16.



The elections were held for these two positions in 2017 where BRS party supported MIM candidate Syed Aminul Hasad Jafri in Hyderabad local body elections and PRTU-TS candidate Katepalli Janardan Reddy for Mahbubnagar – Rangareddy – Hyderabad teacher MLC position. It is reported that KCR intends to support the Majlis candidate this time as well.