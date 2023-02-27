BRS govt of "minimum governance and maximum corruption": Anurag Thakur

Rangareddy: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the BRS government for not delivering on its promises made to people.

Addressing the media along with State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar here, he recalled witnessing the passage of the Bill to create separate Telangana, and the huge aspirations of people associated with the State.

"The BJP supported the Bill; the Narendra Modi government is extending its support for development of Telangana", he stated.

Giving details of fund support to the railway, national highways, sanction of 2.5 lakh houses under PM Aways Yojana, Swacha Bharat toilets, free LPG and other schemes, Thakur said it will reflect the Centre's commitment to development of Telangana.

However, on the other, the State is not cooperating with the Union government in the execution of Central projects. Besides, the BRS has failed to deliver on making a dalit chief minister, distribution of three acres to the Dalits, one family and one employment, payment of unemployment allowance, and super-speciality hospitals.

He described the BRS government as of "minimum governance and maximum corruption".

Drawing parallels, Thakur asked why the State had only Rs 12,000 crore FDI, as against Rs 8.6 lakh crore of neighbouring Karnataka. Similarly, why were there no startups and unicorns in Hyderabad, like in Bengaluru? He charged that FDI is not coming to Telangana due to the corrupt and dynastic rule. Earlier, the minister visited the Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Charminar and offered puja.