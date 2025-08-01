BRS hails SC’s decision on defected MLAs; asks Rahul to speak his mind

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision, BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that the Assembly Speaker disqualify the BRS MLAs who shifted loyalties. He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to demonstrate his commitment to his ‘PaanchNyay’ by ensuring the disqualification of MLAs who defected to the Congress.

Rama Rao asserted that the Supreme Court’s judgment should be respected, and the Speaker should promptly disqualify the defected MLAs. He emphasised that Rahul Gandhi, who often speaks about constitutional values, must adhere to his own words regarding defections. “There is no need for further inquiry. The Speaker should immediately disqualify the MLAs, paving the way for by-elections in 10 constituencies. The BRS cadre is ready to win these elections. Ultimately, truth and righteousness have prevailed,” said Rama Rao.

KTR expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for upholding the country’s democratic system, proving that the malicious methods adopted by some public representatives cannot undermine India’s democratic foundations. He also alleged that the Congress party’s attempts to mislead the courts had been thwarted, and truth had ultimately triumphed. KTR criticised the Congress for what he termed their “unethical and anti-constitutional politics of defections,” using the Speaker’s position, stating that the Supreme Court’s verdict was a “slap in the face” to such practices.

Demanding the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s order, KTR challenged Rahul Gandhi to prove his sincerity and commitment on this matter. He reminded Gandhi of his ‘PaanchNyay’, which advocated for automatic disqualification upon defection, and urged him to welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. “I hope Rahul Gandhi, who in his PanchNyay advocated for stronger anti-defection laws and automatic cancellation upon defection, will welcome this decision. I dare you to stand by your own preachings, Gandhi. And I hope you and your party don’t use the honourable Speaker’s position to make a mockery of the Indian constitution, any further,” KTR stated on X (formerly Twitter).

KTR questioned the Congress party’s opportunistic stance on defections, maintaining different standards when in opposition versus when in power. “It doesn’t need much investigation to accept that all these 10 MLAs switched to Congress illegitimately and have been participating in the official programmes every single day!” KTR emphasised in his tweet.