BRS leader arrested for attack on Telangana minister's convoy

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Wednesday arrested former MLA and BRS leader Balka Suman on the allegation of involvement in Labor Minister Vivek Venkatswamy's convoy.

Tension prevailed in Kythanpally municipality of Mancherial district as workers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tried to stop police from arresting Suman.

A scuffle broke out between police and the BRS workers. The police used force to control the situation and shifted the BRS leader to Srirampur Police Station. He will be produced before a magistrate

A case was booked against Suman on Tuesday for allegedly behaving rudely with police and for trying to prevent them from discharging their duties. There were also allegations that he was involved in stone pelting on Minister Vivek’s convoy on Tuesday.

The incidents had occurred amid a bitter tussle between ruling Congress and BRS to win the seats of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Kythanpally municipality.

For a second consecutive day, the election could not be held due to a tense situation.

When police reached Suman’s house to arrest him, his supporters gathered there in large numbers and resisted the attempt by police. Amid tension, the police physically lifted Suman and whisked him away in a vehicle.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has condemned Suman’s arrest and demanded his immediate released.

Rama Rao slammed the police for arresting the former MLA without any prior notice.

KTR stated that the arrest of a Dalit leader, who is the voice of the weaker sections, like a criminal without prior notice is a cowardly act by the Revanth Reddy government.

The BRS leader alleged that Minister Vivek was acting in an unconstitutional manner to dictate the election process put pressure on the officials. He said that the returning officer and police, who should be impartial, bowed to the whims of Congress leaders which is a sign of the decline of democratic institutions.

KTR alleged that that the police machinery that was supposed to maintain law and order has become a private army for the Congress party, and that even though the people of Kythatanapalli gave a clear verdict to BRS, it is shameful to kidnap candidates and file cases against those who obstructed them.

He said that it is outrageous to use hundreds of policemen and then file illegal cases against former MLA Suman for questioning the anarchy and election irregularities being committed by Minister Vivek.

He said the police should stop harassing senior party leaders and activists, including Balka Suman. He every police officer committing irregularities will have to pay a befitting price in the future.

KTR criticised the Congress brand of ‘occupation politics’ currently being practiced in the state. Referring to incidents in Thorrur, Jangaon and Zaheerabad, he expressed his concern over the way councillors elected by the people were being bought for less than cattle’s price.

He urged the State Election Commission and the Governor to immediately intervene and conduct a thorough investigation into the irregularities in the municipal elections, and to take immediate action against the police officers who are violating the law to please the ruling party.



