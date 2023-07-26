Live
- Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee
- Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
- Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
- Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
- Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
- Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
- Punarjan Ayurveda Cancer Hospital - A New Hope for Cancer Patients!
- Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults
- Indian Woman's Controversial Marriage In Pakistan Sparks Family Outcry And Concerns
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 Facts About Real-life Hero Captain Vikram Batra
Just In
BRS leader Submits High Court order to Assembly Secretary
Highlights
BRS leader and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao submitted High Court order to Telangana State Assembly Secretary and requested the latter to consider the...
BRS leader and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao submitted High Court order to Telangana State Assembly Secretary and requested the latter to consider the court judgement in favour of him.
The High Court on Tuesday disqualified BRS MLA from Kothagudem Vanama Venkatateswara Rao for not furnishing authentic information about the assets owned by him and family members. Jalagam Venkat Rao filed the petition against the MLA with evidences. Vanama Venkatateswara Rao won the election on Congress ticket and the BRS candidate Jalagam lost the election. The high court delivered judgement in support of Jalagam who secured the second highest votes after the MLA
