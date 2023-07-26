BRS leader Submits High Court order to Assembly Secretary

BRS leader and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao submitted High Court order to Telangana State Assembly Secretary and requested the latter to consider the court judgement in favour of him.

The High Court on Tuesday disqualified BRS MLA from Kothagudem Vanama Venkatateswara Rao for not furnishing authentic information about the assets owned by him and family members. Jalagam Venkat Rao filed the petition against the MLA with evidences. Vanama Venkatateswara Rao won the election on Congress ticket and the BRS candidate Jalagam lost the election. The high court delivered judgement in support of Jalagam who secured the second highest votes after the MLA