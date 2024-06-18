Satya Kumar pledges enhanced medical services for poor

Tirupati: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar made his inaugural visit to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati on Monday, following his recent appointment. He assured the public that the government is prioritising improved medical treatment for underprivileged patients and implementing significant reforms in medical education to benefit students.

During his visit, the Minister visited various wards, including emergency wing, where he interacted with patients to assess their treatment and address any issues they faced with doctors, nurses and support staff. At the outpatient wing, he inquired about potential technical issues in obtaining OP tokens.

In the general medicine department, Minister Satya Kumar questioned patients about their satisfaction with the treatment, the demeanour of the doctors and any other concerns. Some attendants raised the issue of inadequate drinking water, prompting Satya Kumar to instruct Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu to ensure a steady supply of drinking water and to report any problems directly to him for prompt resolution.

Following the ward visits, the Minister held discussions with Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and other officials about the hospital’s development. He emphasised the need to upgrade the radiology department and reiterated the commitment of both the state and central NDA governments to enhancing medical facilities.

Plans are underway to provide super-speciality medical services to underprivileged patients at Ruia Hospital. Satya Kumar expressed satisfaction with the current services and indicated that more development initiatives pertaining to the hospital would be discussed in detail during his next visit. Also present during the visit were deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Subba Rao, Vice-Principal Dr Venkateswarlu, former MLA M Sugunamma and BJP leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Kola Anand and K Ajay Kumar among others.