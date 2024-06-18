  • Menu
Sacrifice, charity have special place in Islam, says Lokesh

Minister for IT & Education Nara Lokesh offering prayers at the Anjuman-e-Himayathul dargah in Mangalagiri on Monday on the occasion of Bakrid
Minister for IT & Education Nara Lokesh offering prayers at the Anjuman-e-Himayathul dargah in Mangalagiri on Monday on the occasion of Bakrid

Mangalagiri: On the occasion of Bakrid, Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh offered prayers at the Anjuman-e-Himayathul dargah at Mangalagiri in Amaravati on Monday.

Lokesh was given a hearty welcome by the Muslim brethren at the dargah and he extended festival greetings to them. Sacrifice and charity have a special place in Islam, Lokesh said. Bakrid is the festival of great sacrifice which commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifices in obedience to Allah's command. In recognition of his devotion, Allah provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, making this act a pivotal moment in Islamic tradition, he added.

After the prayers, all those who were present at the dargah had taken photos along with Lokesh. They later brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh and the Minister promised to take remedial measures soon to resolve their issues.

