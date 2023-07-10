Live
BRS MLC Damodar set to join Congress
Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy said he will resign from his membership in the State Legislative Council and the BRS party.The ruling...
The ruling party MLC rumored to be leaving the BRS, has finally announced his decision to join the Congress after attending the inauguration of the Congress party office in Nagarkurnool on Sunday. The MLC said that he could not continue in the ruling party where there is no value. It may be mentioned here that his son Rajesh Reddy has recently met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Earlier, he was likely to join the Congress, along with another former minister Jupally Krishna Rao at a public meeting in Nagarkurnool district. Reddy to join the party during its leader Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting in Kollapur, scheduled in the third week of July.
The two prominent leaders from the BRS, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao have been suspended from the party by its leadership for anti-party activities. Later the two joined the Congress. Damodar Reddy is the latest to leave ahead of the ensuing State Assembly elections, while the ruling BRS is leaving no stone unturned to win and bounce back into power for a third term.