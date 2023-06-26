BRS objects to Congress charge on Telangana ministers meeting BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The BRS on Sunday took exception to the allegations of Congress leaders that Telangana ministers were meeting BJP leaders for collusion politics and said it was not wrong to meet the Union ministers to get the pending funds for the State.



Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, BRS leaders D Sravan Kumar and MLA D Nagender lashed out at the TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy for stating that the Delhi visit of KT Rama Rao was for cases.

Sravan Kumar said that Revanth Reddy is an MP and president of TPCC and ‘speaks without shame’. “They are accusing the minister for meeting the Union Ministers… Three Congress MPs went to Nitin Gadkari, Revanth should answer why they have met the Union Minister. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy met Narendra Modi several times. Why did they meet? Did he go for younger brother's projects,” asked Sravan.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy doesn't know politics; he comments only for front page news in newspapers and tv channels. “Are Congress CMs meeting Modi for dropping cases against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the BRS leader asked.

Nagender said none would join the Congress from the BRS party. “None works under a blackmailer”, he quipped, adding hundred seats were guaranteed for BRS in the next election. “If good people from Congress come to BRS, we will invite them. Revanth Reddy is a pest; all Congress seniors should go to Delhi and protest until the PCC chief is removed. Chief Minister KCR is fighting alone against the Central BJP,” Nagender asserted.

Replying to a question, Sravan Kumar said Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was not a strong leader. He said that between 2014 and 2018, Reddy held a post but could not get seats for the party; in fact he tried to defeat minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Kumar alleged.