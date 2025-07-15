BRS plans meets to expose Cong govt’s laxity in Krishna waters

Hyderabad: The BRS party leadership is set to hold a series of meetings in the Krishna basin districts to highlight what it terms the Congress government’s negligence regarding Krishna river waters, particularly concerning the Banakacherla issue.

A meeting of senior leaders took place on Monday at the Nandi Nagar residence of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who had summoned party working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and G Jagadish Reddy. The meeting gains significance as the government has decided to issue an ordinance providing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the forthcoming local body elections. BRS leaders plan to conduct public meetings in Krishna basin districts, with the first scheduled for Mahabubnagar.

The party aims to explain to the public the government’s perceived negligent attitude towards the interests of the people of Telangana. According to sources, the BRS chief has instructed two key leaders to commence preparations for the upcoming local body elections. The party leadership will initiate training classes for party activists, beginning with the TRSV, the student wing, on 19 July at Telangana Bhavan. Other wings will receive training subsequently. The responsibility for these training sessions has been assigned to senior leaders T Harish Rao and Deshapati Srinivas, sources indicated.

Sources also revealed that the party will support the dharna (protest) called by various BC organisations at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on Tuesday. Party leaders and activists have been urged to support the dharna and stand with the BCs amidst what they describe as the government’s delaying tactics in providing 42 per cent reservations. There was a discussion on the party’s approach should the government issue an ordinance. The party may become directly involved in protest programmes following the training classes.