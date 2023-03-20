BRS running campaign of lies against BJP: Kishan

Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday criticised the BRS party for fighting for the Women's Reservation Bill to divert people's attention from the Delhi liquor scam case. "The largest number of women MLAs, MPs and ministers are in the BJP'.The party has given them their due, with many being appointed to key positions," he told the media here. Reddy said the whole world is looking at India; but, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is looking towards his family. He said neither the Centre nor the BJP is targeting anyone. The name of members of the Kalavakuntla family and others had come out one after another when the CBI deepened its probe.





He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the Red Fort after assuming office in 2014, vowing to weed out corruption and fight dynastic politics. "We have many issues in the country to work on than focussing on one," the minister added. Claiming that the BRS government was running on lies, he said several letters were written to KCR seeking land to establish a centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Science City, for completion of the second phase of MMTS, an extension of MMTS from Ghatkesar to Yadadri, an extension of the Metro from Afzalgunj to Faluknama. But, there was no response.





Reddy said, pained with the Swapnlok Complex fire accident, he had taken up the issue with the PMO for financial assistance. Four fire accidents took place so far and 29 people died. The State government should take responsibility to prevent such accidents. Referring to leakage of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question papers, he said it shows the inefficiency of the State government. "The father and son duo (CM and IT Minister) claim credit if something good happens. But shed their responsibility if something goes amiss, and question how they are responsible.





"The BRS, running the show in the State, is holding the BJP irresponsible. People of Telangana are demanding to punish those responsible for question paper leakage. But, Kalavakuntla family is shunning its responsibility", he quipped. Reddy said another 'Vande Bharat' train from Secundrabad to Triupati will be flagged off soon. For the Rs.10,000-crore Greenfield highway from Mancherial to Vijayawada, Warangal to Karimnagar and RS 2,200-crore national highway, we invited the PM for its inauguration.





He claimed that victory of BJP candidate in the recent teachers' MLC election reflects the support of teachers' unions to the aspirations of people of the State seeking a change in government.The BJP is committed to marching forward with confidence to fight the ruling dispensation and bring a change aspired by people, The minister explained that the PM Mitra Scheme and the benefit of setting up a mega-integrated textile park in Telangana will provide direct employment to one lakh people and indirect jobs to two lakhs. "The vision is to develop Bharat into a global textile champion, as an agreement has been reached between the Arab countries with India to export textile products from the country. The State government should come forward rising above politics and extend its cooperation", he stated.