BRS stares at more desertions as Cong eyes GHMC poll gains

Hyderabad: The BRS, which is facing a problem of defection of MLAs, is losing its leaders and cadre in city limits as a large number of them have already joined the Congress; several others are set to follow them.

The exodus of the party leaders was halted for some time during ‘Ashada Masam’, but now in ‘Sravana Masam’, they seem to be looking to join the ruling Congress. There is talk of the Congress vigorously trying to woo corporators on one side and MLAs on the other; it is confident that they will get off the car. Already, ten MLAs recently switched over to the Congress. The main idea behind attracting city leaders is to strengthen itself before the GHMC elections. The civic body’s term ends in February–March 2026. The Congress had a negligible presence in GHMC as it was wiped out of the city during the BRS regime. Even in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the ruling party could not secure any of the four city seats.

The pink party is said to be worried about the city leaders deserting the party one after another. Already, some MLAs, including Danam Nagender, Arikepudi Gandhi, and Prakash Goud, have left the party. Some leaders who used to be with the BRS are now seen with Congressmen. The party leaders, including former corporators, have already switched over to the Congress.