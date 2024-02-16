BRS to celebrate KCR’s birthday by taking up various programmes

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be celebrating the 70th birthday of the former chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, by taking up various service activities in the city on Feb 17.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Telangana Bhavan, former minister T Srinivas Yadav said that the birthday celebrations will be held in the presence of the party’s public representatives, former public representatives, leaders, and workers at the Telangana Bhavan. He said that the arrangements were made to perform special pujas and prayers in temples, mosques, and churches in the city. Yadav said, they would take up social service programmes like the distribution of wheelchairs to disabled people, insurance documents to auto drivers, and fruits to patients.

A special documentary made on KCR’s political rise and movement will also be screened. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, a huge 70 kgs cake will be cut in the presence of celebrities.