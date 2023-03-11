BRS to get into poll campaign mode with mega meet in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will plunge into serious election campaign with a mammoth meeting consisting of ten lakh people at Warangal in October.



Addressing a joint meeting of the party's Parliamentary, Legislature, State and Extended Committee on Friday, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that the government would inaugurate the new Secretariat on April 30. The party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other invitees would be part of the programme. This would be followed by a public meeting in the Secretariat premises on the same day. The administration would start functioning from the new Secretariat from April 30, he said. Ten days prior to the inauguration, the offices of the Ministers would shift their office to the new Secretariat.

KCR said that the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar would be unveiled on his Birth Anniversary on April 14. There would be a public meeting at the NTR Stadium after the unveiling of the Statue. He said on June 1, the Martyrs Memorial would be inaugurated. The memorial is being constructed as a memorial to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the agitation for separate Telangana.

In another major announcement, KCR said that there would be no change in the date for party formation celebrations. Before converting into BRS, TRS used to celebrate formation day on April 25. This would continue, he said. Leaders have been asked to hoist party flags in all the villages in the state. He also directed the party leaders to hold celebrations on August 16 to mark the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme.