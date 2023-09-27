BRS to hold public meeting in Malkajgiri today

Hyderabad: After the exit of party leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, the BRS is getting ready for a show of strength on Wednesday by holding a big public meeting in Malkajgiri.

According to leaders, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy is slated to address the meeting in the constituency. It is expected that his son-in-law Marri Rajashekhar Reddy is likely to be announced as the Malkajgiri candidate.

The party wants to show that there will not be any impact of the exit of MLA Mynampally.

Malla Reddy is visiting the constituency for the first time. In the past the MLA and few other leaders had a secret meeting against Malla Reddy alleging that he was not taking them along in development activities.

Leaders from various parties are likely to join the ruling party at the meeting.