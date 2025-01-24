BRS to move no-confidence motion against Mayor

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav informed that the BRS party is contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against the Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy.

Srinivas Yadav said that the term of the existing body has almost completed, and no trust motion can be moved. The Municipal Act mandates completion of four years for moving the no-trust motion. There is almost one year left for the election. However, the party wants to move the motion and settle scores with the Congress party.

On Thursday, Srinivas Yadav, along with BRS party MLAs, MLCs, and corporators, met with GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarthi and submitted a memorandum on public issues and development works in Hyderabad. On this occasion, Srinivas Yadav said that a petition has been submitted to the Commissioner on public issues. He said that the construction of flyovers and other projects in the city has stopped since the Congress came to power. The former minister has called for the issuance of ration cards to all applicants. He emphasised that the BRS party holds a greater number of seats in the GHMC Council compared to the Congress. Furthermore, he expressed his dissatisfaction, noting that questions raised by BRS members often go unanswered during meetings.

He pointed out that residents of the city are grappling with numerous challenges. “The street lights are out across the board, and the roads are in disrepair. Despite the Congress government failing to take any action during their first year in office, we remained quiet. Moving forward, we will demand accountability from the government regarding public concerns,” he stated.

The MLAs and corporators alleged that the officials are failing to answer their calls. They claim that their numbers are being blocked, creating a barrier to communication.