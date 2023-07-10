BRS to oppose Uniform Civil Code Bill in Parliament

Hyderabad: The BRS party has decided to oppose the Uniform Civil Code bill which the Centre proposed to introduce in the monsoon session of the Parliament.



Following a meeting the AIMIM president Assad Uddin Owaisi had with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it was announced that the BRS will oppose the bill. KCR said India is known for ‘Unity in Diversity’ and the proposed bill would rake up passions and will divide the people. He said while there were many other important issues facing the nation, the BJP was taking up the UCC issue for narrow political gains.



He said that the BJP led Union Government had ignored the development of the country for last nine years and created enmity between people. The BRS has been opposing the decisions of BJP led government if they were detrimental to the unity of the people of the country”, the CM said that he was vehemently opposing the Uniform Civil Code bill.



The CM directed the Parliamentary Party leaders K. Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao to prepare an action plan to fight against the centre in both the houses of Parliament. The BRS will also unite like- minded political parties in the fight against the bill.



All India Muslim Personal Law Board Executive led by the Board President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani also met KCR at Pragati Bhavan here on Monday. The Board requested KCR to oppose the UCC bill saying the bill was a stumbling block to the very existence of people of the country and their inherited traditions and cultures. BRS working president K T Rama Rao also participated in the meeting.



Meanwhile, speaking to newsmen, Owaisi said that the MIM party and Board will also meet other parties and seek their help in the fight against the UCC bill before the beginning of the parliament session.