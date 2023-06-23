BRS to win 100 Assembly seats in ensuing elections: Gandra

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy said the people of Telangana were not in a position to believe the false propaganda of Congress and BJP leaders against the State government and said that the BRS would win 100 seats in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, the BRS MLA slammed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for spreading lies that the Union Government would not privatise Singareni Colleries.

"Three blocks in Singareni Colleries have already been handed over to private persons by the union government. But, Bandi Sanjay is still telling lies and misleading the people that the Centre will not privatisation of Singareni Colleries," he criticised.

The ruling party MLA also demanded that Bandi Sanjay tender an apology to the people of Telangana for failing to fulfil the promises, including Railway coach factory at Warangal, Bayyaram steel plant, Tribal University and national status to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project made by the Union Government.

He alleged that both Congress and BJP leaders were daydreaming for power in Telangana but the people were not in a position to cast their votes in favour of them.