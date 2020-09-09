Cabinet Ministers rejoice one year in office, seek CM’s blessings 

Hyderabad: Upon completion of one year in office of his Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked them to shun group politics and ensure government benefits reach the needy. The CM also warned of public backlash if voters' aspirations were not fulfilled.

Soon after the Assembly adjourned for the day, a few Ministers thronged the CM camp office, Pragati Bhavan, and sought his blessings. The CM shared a lighter moment with the Ministers and enquired about the progress of developmental works taken up in their respective districts. Chandrashekar Rao was also keen to know the implementation of welfare schemes and people's response to them.

Sources said that Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar explained the TRS chief about the party's readiness to fight the elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation in early 2021. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod also briefed the Chief Minister about the political developments in old Warangal district and the TRS winning prospects in the election to Warangal Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, the CM cautioned the Ministers to not to indulge in anti-party or anti-people activities and also instructed them to educate people about the new Revenue Act after the ongoing monsoon assembly session was over.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and Excise and Prohibition Minister K Srinivas Goud met TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. They exchanged wishes for completing one-year term as Ministers in Chandrashekar Rao's cabinet.