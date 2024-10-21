Cabinet panel on GO 317 submits report to CM

Hyderabad: The cabinet subcommittee on GO 317 handed over its report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the allocation of jobs in the State on Sunday.

The subcommittee, comprising Ministers D Sridhar Babu, its chairman C Damodar Rajanarsimha, and Ponnam Prabhakar, over the past three months, held discussions with the affected employees, representatives of different teachers, and employee unions. They also received grievances and suggestions from the government employees through emails. The cabinet subcommittee had their final meeting on the issue on October 18. In recent days, the ‘victims’ of GO 317 built pressure on the government to resolve the matter. They reminded the Congress leadership of its poll promise.

Earlier this month, hundreds of employees held demonstrations at Nampally. The protestors, who came from different parts of the State, raised slogans against GO 317 and demanded that the Congress government fulfill its promise. It has been more than a year since the Congress, which was in Opposition had promised to scrap the Government Order after coming to power. A delegation of employees also submitted their representation to the PCC president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud.