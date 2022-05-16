Can Modi dissolve parliament, asks Talasani

Hyderabad: The TRS party is ready for polls if the BJP dissolves Parliament, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated on Monday. He suggested the Central Home Minister Amit Shah that it's not wise to speak as he wishes.

Questioning why BJP haven't constructed two-bedroom houses in Gujarat, the Minister told them that he will show them the 2BHK houses the TRS government had constructed.

Along with Minister Prashanth Reddy, he participated in the inauguration of 2BHK houses at Bandamaisamma in Sanath Nagar. The houses were constructed at a cost of Rs 27.50 crore.

Reminding Amit Shah comment that KCR gave all Minister posts to his family members only, Talasani said that there are several people in ministers' post, who don't belong to KCR family.

Minister Prashanth Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is putting all the country's wealth in the pockets of Ambani and Adani. He stated that the TRS government has been implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor and downtrodden in the State.

On Sunday, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav fired salvos on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged it is not correct to speak whatever come from mouth just because the BJP is in power at Centre. He challenged whether the BJP would dissolve the government and go for fresh elections throughout India. He said that holding Union Home Minister post, it is not correct thing how Amit shah has spoken against the TRS government and the Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. He questioned why 2 BHK houses were not built in BJP-ruled State Gujarat.

He said that the people of Telangana are in favour of TRS government. He said that the TRS government successfully fulfilled the promises of the poor by sanctioning 2BHK to them. Talasani said that CM KCR with future plans was able to implement many welfare schemes for all sector of people in the State. He clarified that the 2BHK houses will be allotted to the eligible beneficiaries and none need to give money. He said that TRS government is providing drinking water to every house in the State.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has termed as "pack of lies" the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting near Hyderabad.

Minister for finance Harish Rao, minister for panchayat raj E. Dayakar Rao, minister T. Srinivas Yadav and minister for roads and buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy said on Sunday that Shah uttered blatant lies at the public meeting at Tukkuguda on Saturday.

Harish Rao came out with facts and figures to counter Shah's claims. He alleged that the BJP leader tried to mislead people of Telangana with his lies.

The finance minister dubbed the Union home minister as 'Shah of lies' and described the BJP as 'Bada Jhoota Party'.

Harish Rao dared Shah to prove that the Centre granted funds to Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha', which is aimed at providing drinking water to every household.

Dayakar Rao said that there was no truth in the Union home minister's claims on Sainik School, rail coach factory and medical colleges.

He alleged that the BJP has done nothing for Telangana in the last eight years and it even went back on all the commitments made to the state.

He told reporters in Warangal that people of Telangana will not believe the falsehood of the BJP leaders.

Dismissing Shah's criticism of the TRS government, he said TRS not only fulfilled 99 per cent of its poll promises but also went a step ahead to undertake schemes for the welfare of people which were not part of the election manifesto.

"I want to ask the BJP if it has fulfilled even one poll promise," he said.

The TRS leader slammed the BJP government at the Centre for the steep hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Shah addressed a public meeting at Tukkuguda on Saturday night to mark the culmination of the second leg of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangram yatra'.

Earlier, TRS working president and state minister K.T. Rama Rao took to Twitter to react to Shah's public meeting.

"Season of political tourism continues; Ek Aur Tourist Aaj; Aaya, Khaya, Piya, Chal Diya. 8 Saal Mein Kuch Nahi Diya Telangana Ko, Aaj Bhi Wahi Silsila Wahi Jhumlabaazi Aur Dhokebaazi," tweeted KTR.

"Living up to its name B – Bakwaas J – Jhumla P – Party," he added.