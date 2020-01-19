Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup to be held on Feb 1&2

Hyderabad: CURE Foundation is organising a world-class golf tournament, the 6th Biennial 'Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup,' as a fund raiser and awareness initiative on February 1 and 2 at the Hyderabad Golf Club.

This was announced by actress Pooja Hegde, Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, founder of CURE Foundation & Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad; S Prabhakar Reddy, Managing Director, SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd; Suresh Reddy, Chairman, Pride Jaguar Land Rover; Captain J Vikramdev Rao, President, Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA); Bhaskar Reddy, Captain, HGA; K Srikanth Rao, Secretary, HGA and Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC.

A theme event, "Walk of life" will be hosted on the evening of February 2, involving delegates from Tollywood and badminton fraternity like PV Sindhu, Pullela Gopichand, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group & President FICCI, Dr Shashikala Reddy, Principal OMC, Pooja Hegde, Actress Rashi Khanna; Former Mrs India, Shilpa Reddy; Divya Reddy, Designer and more.

As part of which child cancer survivors, models and ace golfers, will walk on the ramp accompanying the celebs at a glittering fashion Show. Speaking on the occasion Pooja Hegde shared, "Being associated with a noble cause like this delights me. I appreciate CURE Foundation for the amazing work and the yeoman service it is rendering in the crusade against the dreaded disease. I am an advocate of love, love is the strongest emotion out there and any act out of love can go a long way."

She further appealed to the people to donate liberally, and to inculcate the habit of donating. Organizations like CURE know how to use the resources optimally to save lives. "I would like to donate Rs 2.5 lakh for sponsoring treatment of two children. This Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup has been a great support to Cure Foundation, by raising funds for the treatment of children," added Pooja.

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder CURE Foundation & Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad said, "Through this event, we intend to raise money and spread cancer awareness in the society through extensive participation from ace golfers, outstanding sports persons, celebrity figures and opinion leaders."

"CURE Foundation was started in 2003 and through it could help more than 1300 patients till date, to get the state-of-the-art cancer care to the needy patients, especially children. Cancer awareness programs always, helps and sports is one of the best ways to do so. This year, too, around 250 Golfers are expected to participate in the tournament," he added further.